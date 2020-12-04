Riley Dill hit a three pointer with Tivy trailing by seven points halfway through the fourth quarter to rally the Antlers to a 29-27 victory over No. 5 San Antonio Veterans Memorial Friday night.
Ferocious defense was the theme of the night for both squads.
Veterans Memorial traveled well and brought a raucous fan base with them in the visitors section.
Never mind the fact that an obnoxious whistle-blowing fan from the opposing team would try to distract Tivy all night long.
Coach Dill said, “Veterans Memorial has now been added to the rivalry list.”
Rightly so, because these two programs fought like the state title was on the line.
Veterans Memorial came into the game with a notable size advantage in the middle, but Tivy overcame this with speed and very tight defense.
Veterans Memorial seemed shocked when a turnover led to Dill’s first bucket of the night to put the Antlers on top 2-0.
Tivy mauled the Patriots defensively forcing a missed shot and a fastbreak opportunity for Tivy, but Cassidy Harmon was fouled and she went to the line shooting two.
She hit both free throws and Tivy was on top 4-0.
The next four points were scored by Memorial and that is how the first quarter ended.
The game was tied 4-4 after one.
Tivy outscored Memorial 11-10 in the second quarter and Laila Casillas hit two free throws shortly before the half to make it 15-14 Tivy at the half.
In another low-scoring quarter, Veterans Memorial outscored Tivy 8-4 in the third quarter to go on top 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
This is when the game became intense.
Fans on both sides were loud and when Memorial went up 26-19 halfway through the fourth quarter, it looked like Tivy would need a miracle to win.
Memorial appeared to have gotten away with two offensive charges that were called as fouls against Tivy.
Riley Dill stepped it up and nailed a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 26-22.
Dill scored seven points and Harmon scored three points as Tivy exploded for a 10-1 run to finish the game off and Tivy won 29-27 as Memorial tried to hit a three point shot at the buzzer, but missed.
After the game, Coach Dill was pleased with the win, but she was careful not to take much stock in the upset Friday night.
“Honestly, it’s a district win and it’s only our second win,” Coach Dill said. “A win is a good win, but it’s the first round of district, so we have a long way to go.”
Dill thought her team responded well and played hard.
“The girls fought to the end,” Dill exclaimed. “The girls had ‘Tivy Fight Never Dies’ in them tonight.”
Dill was proud of Cassidy Harmon’s play on the court.
“Cassidy Harmon did a good job getting in there tonight,” Coach Dill said. “Shots just didn’t go down for her tonight at times.”
Harmon finished the night with five points, but she came close to making a lot more.
Riley Dill led the Lady Antlers in scoring with 11 points Friday night.
Tivy will face Lehman at home on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Antler Gym with tip off at 6:45 p.m.
