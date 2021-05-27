Kerr County is sponsoring a wreath-laying ceremony at the courthouse in Kerrville on Monday morning that will feature retired astronaut and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jack Lousma, who will deliver the keynote address.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the county war memorial near the courthouse.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jeff Harris will serve as master of ceremonies, Tivy High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students will post the colors, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn will lead the invocation, and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will offer welcoming remarks, according to a press release from Kerr County.
“Expected to present wreaths at the War Memorial are Kerr County elected officials and the
Kerr County Veterans Service Office,” reads the release. “Other local organizations that also want to present their own wreaths on wreath stands in remembrance of those in our U.S. military forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country are invited to do so. Registration is required immediately prior to the ceremony.”
The Hill Country Honor Guard will perform three gunshot volleys and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Eychner will play taps. Blackburn will conclude the ceremony by leading the benediction.
“I’m excited — very, very excited for this year,” Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer
Sanchez said during a May 10 meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court. Sanchez, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has been organizing the event.
Paper poppies will be handed out to attendees, Sanchez told The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday.
“The poppies are a paper flower on a thin wire. You put them on a button, and it wraps around it,” Sanchez said. “Participants will be given those, and I think we have 100.”
Limited seating will be available for the event, which is expected to last about an hour.
In the event of rain, the Kerr County Memorial Day observance will be moved to the
Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St.
A video of the event will be recorded by the county, Sanchez said. The Kerrville Daily Times will post a link to the video online when it is available.
Monday is also a county holiday, and the offices in the courthouse will be closed to the public
that day. Emergency services will not be interrupted, reads the release.
For more information on the event, contact Sanchez at 830-792-2203 or Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Committee member Gary Noller
at 830-377-8115.
