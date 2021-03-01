High pressure should keep the Hill Country dry the next few days.
March is traditionally a dry month across the Hill Country and it should hold true this week.
A slight chance of storms exists late Thursday into Friday with a cold front.
SUNSHINE AND WARMER TUESDAY
We can expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday.
Highs end up in the lower 60’s.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
FREEZE POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT
Under clear skies, low temperatures fall to near the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
Winds become calm overnight.
SOUTH WINDS RETURN WEDNESDAY
South winds usher warmer temperatures across the area Wednesday.
A few high clouds are in the forecast with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph.
COOL WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows around 40 degrees.
Light south winds continue overnight.
PLEASANT THURSDAY
Thursday looks very nice with regard to temperatures.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70’s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.
