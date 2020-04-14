Rebecca Lea Dunn, age 63 of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on March 25, 2020, in Kerrville. She was born in Bryan, Texas, to Bobby and Ann Nicholas on February 13, 1957. She married James “Jay” Homer Dunn Jr. on March 30, 1985, in Kerrville.
Rebecca enjoyed an eventful and colorful life. As an Air Force brat, she spent her earliest years living in different places from Florida to New Mexico to New Jersey. Her family moved to the lower Turtle Creek community near Kerrville in the late ’60s where Rebecca and her four brothers and sisters would grow up.
She would leave the area as a young adult and gain worldly experiences living in Great Britain and California. In the early ’80s, she returned to Kerrville, where she would soon meet her future husband, Jay, at Radio Shack (there wasn’t much you couldn’t get there).
In October 1986, Rebecca and Jay were blessed with their daughter, Leslie.
Rebecca started working at an early age and experienced a wide variety of jobs. During her time in California, she apprenticed in the craft of making custom guitars. For the past 30 years, she worked as a legal secretary.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Jay; her daughter, Leslie Dunn; her parents, Bob and Ann Nicholas; her sisters, Lisa Nicholas and Sabrina Frank; her brother, David Nicholas and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Garret and Grace, and David’s oldest son, Josh; her brother, Daniel Nicholas and his wife, Valentina and their son, Evan; her sister-in-law, Shelley Applewhite and her husband, Jack; and numerous additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no services for Rebecca at the current time, but there will be a gathering to celebrate her life to be set at a later date.
Rebecca’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center for the loving care they provided Rebecca in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to either Mercury One or The Nazarene Fund.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
