Kerr County reported three new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and Peterson Regional Medical Center said there are just five people in the hospital with the virus.
It's a bit of good news as the number of active cases has held at about 59. The Texas Department of State Health Services and local numbers either lag, don't agree or have errors. The state has reported six deaths, while Peterson Health reports five.
The numbers reported locally also provide no mention of the number of cases from Kerr County that are being treated at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in San Antonio or those from the area being treated at other Bexar County hospitals.
On Tuesday, the state's new cases crossed back over the 9,000 mark after two days of declining numbers. The number of recorded deaths was 242. Since March 15, COVID-19 has on average killed 51 Texans per day, but many of those deaths have come since June 24.
Across the state there were 8,674 people hospitalized — accounting for about 20% of total hospitalizations.
The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began in March has topped 451,000, with the death toll approaching 7,300, state officials said. Almost 138,000 cases remain active, with almost 8,700 cases requiring hospitalization, down from just over 8,800 on Monday. The testing positivity rate has climbed to 13.88% as of Monday, the most recent figure available.
