The West Kerr Current inserted a piece of political advertising in its edition last week that appears to have violated the Texas Election Code.
The insert, a one-page letter, urges citizens to vote for two particular city council candidates, but lacks the disclosure statement required by state statute. Texas Election Code 255.001
states that “a person may not knowingly cause to be published, distributed or broadcast political advertising containing express advocacy” without a disclosure statement. The statement must appear on the advertising and include an admission that it is political advertising and also must include the full name of the person, political committee or authorizing candidate who paid for the ad.
The letter, shared on social media, also was reportedly mailed to Ingram residences along with a press release from the Texas Municipal Police Association. The press release, dated Sept. 22 and disseminated on social media, perpetuates the claim that two city council candidates want to defund the Ingram Police Department, although the candidates have since denied that claim.
Ingram citizen Joann Varner showed The Times an envelope that contained the press release and the letter. Varner, who is in her 70s, semi-retired from KPUB and works at Ole Ingram Grocery, said she found the envelope in her mailbox on Tuesday. The envelope is addressed to her and has no return address and disclosure statement, nor does the letter and TMPA release.
A staff member at the West Kerr Current said a group of people provided the letter for insert into the paper, but information indicating exactly who was in the group or whether it has a name was not immediately available to The Times. Although various individuals and entities shared the letter on Facebook, it’s not clear who created it.
Texas Election Code 255.001 also states that “a person may not knowingly use, cause or permit to be used, or continue to use any published, distributed or broadcast political advertising containing express advocacy that the person knows does not include the disclosure. ...”
Violating 255.001 is punishable by “a civil penalty in an amount determined by the commission not to exceed $4,000,” according to the statute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.