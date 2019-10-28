Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.