Harry Elliott Abrams, age 78, of Mountain Home, Texas, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born on March 30, 1942 to Roy and Mildred Abrams in Dallas, Texas. He married Alice Abrams on June 27, 1964 in Yuma, Arizona. He graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas and from Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Technology.
Harry dedicated his life to service. He retired from the US Navy after 27 years of service. He served twice as a Master Mason for over 40 years having served as Master of Rising Star Lodge #429, Center Point, Texas. He has also been a member of the Alzafar Shrine and Scottish Rite. He was owner of Kerrville Dental Lab in the 80’s and served as President of the Dental Lab Association of Texas and a member of the National Association of Dental Laboratories. He retired as a Dental Lab instructor from Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mildred Abrams, his brother James Abrams, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Orville Groner. He is survived by his wife Alice Abrams, daughter Kathy Becker, daughter and son-in-law Denise and Tom Wilken and grandson, Garrett Becker; also, nieces Karen Musgraves and Amy Deming and nephews Jimmy and Paul Abrams.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Bryce Stewart of College Street Church of Christ, Junction, Texas officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Palliative Care, Brooke Army Medical Center, New Century Hospice and Waterside Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
