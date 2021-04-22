A cloudy weather pattern is in the forecast across the Hill Country Thursday.
A damp and cool airmass continues with areas of fog and drizzle in the forecast.
A few light rain showers may develop throughout the day.
High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 60s eventually, if skies clear out a bit. It may be cooler than this if skies remain overcast all day long.
Cloud ceilings lower to near 300 feet during the evening and overnight hours Thursday night.
Fog is likely across portions of the area and some of the fog may become locally dense.
Lows remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
A risk for severe thunderstorms will be in the forecast Friday ahead of a dry line.
Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Friday afternoon.
Remain weather alert Friday.
