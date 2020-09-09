Virginia Brondo DeLeon
April 1949 - September 2020
Virginia Brondo DeLeon, 71, of Kerrville, TX passed from this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.
Virginia DeLeon was born on April 11, 1949 in Brady, TX to parents, Frank and Janie (Hernandez) Brondo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Janie Brondo; children, Melinda Brondo, Patricia Alvarez and Gabriel Ramos; sister, Martha Roque and brother, Juan Brondo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Richard and Rudy Brondo; sons, Ronnie Brondo (Michelle Schuetz), Eddie Brondo (Melissa) and JP Ramos (Kim); daughter in law, Angel Alvarado; granddaughter, Maricella Alvarez; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 6pm on Friday, September 11,2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home with visitation one hour before and after.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway with procession to Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
