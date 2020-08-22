July 1932 - August 2020
Lura Mae Howell Wallis was born July 2, 1932 in Wauchula, Florida to Paul and Idella Howell. She departed from this life on August 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She lived in Kerrville for the past 38 years. She grew up in Tahoka and later moved to Lubbock where she met and married Herman Wallis in 1972. They were happily married for 33 years until his death in 2004. She was a strong Christian and member of the Church of Christ. She delighted in singing and competitively sang for many years with A Sweet Adeline Quartet. Her real passion next to singing was quilting. She had made and hand quilted hundreds of quilts that are warming the hearts and beds of family and friends throughout the country. She was a talented artist and has many beautiful paintings that grace the walls of her family and friends homes. She touched the hearts of all those who knew her and loved her. She had a kind spirit and thoughtful way and a gentle spirit. She worked as an accountant and bookkeeper and retired at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Wallis; her parents, Paul and Idella Howell; sister Carolyn Smith and son, Kent Wallis.
She is survived by and was the very best mom to her children, David Hancock of Arkansas; Carla Pebsworth; Carey Hancock; Donna Terry; Scott Hancock; Gina Sweat; Kathy Leedy and Kim Wallis all of Kerrville, TX; grandson, Jay Pebsworth and wife Josie of Bangs, TX; great grandson, Hunter Blassingame of Bangs, TX; great grand-daughter, Jordan Blassingame of Dallas, TX; nephew, Garland Smith of Louisiana and a host of friends and family.
A memorial service is pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Texas Boys Ranch or Cal Farley Children’s Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home 830-895-5111.
