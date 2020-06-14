Upstairs at the Gold Cup Pawn Shop, something magical is happening, especially when considering the time that we’re all in — where coronavirus has disrupted the daily life of small business owners in Kerrville and beyond.
In front of an iPhone, which is housed in the middle of a ring light, Natalie Fitch-Peppitt is displaying one piece of James Avery jewelry after another. With a healthy dose of charm and wit, she makes sure to say hello to all who are watching live on Facebook.
“I want to show y’all this retired charm,” Fitch-Peppitt says.
She’s the mistress of ceremonies, sales woman and technical guru who has helped power one of Kerrville’s best coronavirus success stories. In less than two months, Fitch-Peppitt has blossomed into a social media charmer whose authoritative knowledge of the James Avery jewelry catalog and passion for her job has suddenly unlocked a scalable customer-base beyond the Hill Country — and Texas, for that matter.
“It’s really gone great,” said Fitch-Peppitt, who is now producing five Facebook Live shows a week focused on jewelry and handbags. “We definitely captured lightning in a bottle.”
What’s happening upstairs at the Junction Highway shop, owned by local estate sales magnate Rachel Fitch, is something that few small businesses were able to do during the pandemic — innovate in a way that has turned a profit beyond expectations. While others have been forced to lay off employees, Gold Cup Pawn Shop is thriving because of turning their business into a niche version of the Home Shopping Network.
Fitch-Peppitt, 25, is the daughter of the store’s owner, and she didn’t want to just sit around as coronavirus closed retail stores and other businesses. While pawnshops were allowed to remain open — because they’re considered a financial institution — Fitch-Peppitt said she was a little bored by the slow business.
Since Fitch acquired Gold Cup, along with another Kerrville pawnshop, three years ago, Fitch-Peppitt has paid close attention to her mother’s work in acquiring and selling jewelry from estate sales. She’s been a quick study and a connoisseur of the finer things, especially jewelry.
She started experimenting with a Facebook Live video to show off some of the jewelry that was available at the pawnshop. In fact, Gold Cup has an extensive inventory of James Avery pieces, including many that are valued by collectors from around the country.
Immediately, Fitch Peppitt began selling things, and the audience numbers were taking off — with as many as 1,000 people stopping by to watch.
In their first week, they had 75 invoices for people who had purchased something, but much of what they were doing was wrangling information manually to make a sale.
“I was taking no days off,” Fitch-Peppitt said. “All I was doing was invoicing and shipping.”
While it was almost immediately profitable, the sheer amount of work was overwhelming and probably not sustainable. So they turned to a mentor for help, and he directed them to an e-commerce solution called Comments Sold. That move has changed everything.
Comments Sold interfaces with Facebook Live to allow those watching to purchase items they are seeing in the video, but it handles the most important elements — from securely processing credit card transactions to managing the inventory and providing a strong snapshot of who is watching the show. There’s also a service that can provide financing for products that may just be a bit out of budget for some.
In order to fulfill the show’s growing demand, Fitch-Peppitt was able to hire two assistants to help her manage the volume of sales, the shipping and the technical aspects of the new software.
Converting a space above the shop, Fitch-Peppitt hired Madison Von Gunten and Mary Katherine Potter to help continue the momentum. The show has now grown to five days per week, and even Rachel Fitch has joined in on the livestreaming. Fitch now hosts a fine jewelry show on Fridays.
Fitch-Peppitt hosts a show that features handbags, one on Southwestern-themed jewelry and two dedicated just to James Avery products.
During a livestream on a Saturday morning, Fitch-Peppitt navigates the show’s growing audience with a friendly and authentic appreciation for all who watch.
They also appreciate Fitch-Peppitt’s knowledge when it comes to the James Avery product lines. During her Saturday show, Fitch-Peppitt powers through more than 100 items of all sorts from charms to bracelets. She explains if the product is retired or what makes it unique.
