Bill Wren, a veteran astronomer at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas-Austin, will lead a discussion on the importance of preserving the night sky.
The Thursday event will be livestreamed and last from 1-2 p.m., with a $5 suggested donation benefiting the Riverside Nature Center. Wren will explain how light pollution negatively affects the environment and all living things, according to an email from the RNC.
Wren also is the Dark Skies Initiative coordinator. The initiative is an effort by the observatory to collaborate with local communities and businesses to promote better nighttime lighting.
To register for the event, visit riversidenaturecenter.org.
