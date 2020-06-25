An American political commentator, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, author, and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be in Kerrville as the guest speaker at an event next month.
West will be at a July 7 event hosted by the Hill Country Republican Club. The meeting and buffet meal will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
Reservations can be made online here or by phone at 830-890-1668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.