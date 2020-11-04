After two years of campaigning for Kerr County Sheriff, Larry Leitha finally claimed victory on Tuesday night with a huge win over Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.
“This feels good,” said Leitha, a retired Department of Public Safety investigator.
Leitha had to fight his way through a crowded Republican field of contenders, including two highly visible members of the sheriff’s office, and then defeated Eli Garcia in the GOP runoff. Leitha, who has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, was a heavy favorite against Funk, a retired physicist, who had no law enforcement experience.
Leitha garnered more than 80% of the vote in the race to succeed retiring veteran Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer. Leitha earned 20,765 votes to win the sheriff’s badge, while Funk garnered 3,052 votes.
One of the big turning points in that race was when Leitha lined up the support of sheriff’s Capt. Carol Twiss, who finished third in the primary race. That helped propel Leitha to a big win in a run-off election, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent weeks, Leitha has been working as if he had already won the race for the sheriff, including earning a jailer’s certificate that will help him administrate the Kerr County jail — one of the most expensive assets in the county. Leitha has stressed that he thought it was critical to learn the ins and outs of the jail — an area where Hierholzer was an expert.
During a recent interview with The Kerrville Daily Times, Leitha said he expects that drug enforcement is going to be a major focus of his administration. A veteran narcotics investigator, Leitha has repeatedly said he sees methamphetamine as a problem in Kerr County.
Leitha has also spoken about the challenges of the impact of handling mental health cases that are increasingly being dealt with by deputies. He said he would like to explore grant programs to help fund deputies with mental health experience and training to deal with calls where that is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.