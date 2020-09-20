Tivy's girls volleyball team got a split decision on Saturday during a double-header at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio.
The Antlers swept Floresville 3-0, but fell against the hosts — Cornerstone, which is undefeated on the season. Cornerstone swept the Antlers.
Against Floresville, Ally Scheidle recorded 16 kills for the Antlers. Neva Henderson had 18 setting assists and the Antlers served big with three service aces each from Scheidle and Hailey Davis.
In the match against Cornestone, which is not affiliated with the UIL or TAPPS this season, the Antlers faced a formidable team with great size. While the Antlers got 16 kills each from Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy they didn't have enough to overcome Cornerstone, which is 10-0 on the season.
Henderson had another solid match setting, with 16 assists, and she served three aces. Davis had four blocks for the Antlers.
Tivy returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Canyon Lake for a non-district match at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.