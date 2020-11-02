In recent days, local law enforcement officers have arrested people accused of felony offenses such as methamphetamine possession, unauthorized use of vehicles, hiding evidence, and evading arrest with a vehicle, among other charges.
Some of those jailed recently include:
Bryan Alberto Cruz-Quiroz, of Austin, accused of evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 16 and held on bonds totaling $90,000. He has a felony warrant out of Williamson County on the charge of possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction.
Dakota Royce William Jackson, of San Antonio, accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, evading arrest and damaging an object with a vehicle and failing to make amends. A sheriff’s deputy executed arrest warrants on the charges, which all stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2019. Jackson was in the county jail as of Nov. 2 on $4,000 in bonds on the latter three charges and no bond on the first charge.
Kyler Stephens, of Kerrville, jailed on Oct. 27 by a KPD officer on a warrant stemming from allegations he burglarized a building on Oct. 4. He was jail as of Nov. 2 on a $10,000 bond.
Jaden Love Martinez, of Boerne, arrested Oct. 27 by a KPD officer on suspicion of possessing less than 1 gram of a felony drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC. He was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Johnathon Lee Valdez, of Ingram, jailed Oct. 27 by a KPD officer on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and from 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2. He was released the same day on bonds totaling about $8,500.
Virginia Inez Raper, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 20 by an Ingram police officer on suspicion of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. She was released the same day on a promise to pay $6,000 if she doesn’t appear in court, also known as a personal recognizance bond.
Becky Renee Phillips, of Kerrville, arrested Oct. 23 by a sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of stealing property valued $2,500-$30,000 on Dec. 31, 2019. She was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
Joseph Ryan Rodriguez, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 21 by a sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of hiding evidence from police. He was released the next day on a $5,000 a personal recognizance bond.
Amber Jean Rider, of Kerrville, who was jailed Oct. 22 by a KPD officer on warrants issued on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possessing less than 1 gram of meth. She was released the next day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Mica Marie McCormick, of Kerrville, who was jailed Oct. 22 by a sheriff’s deputy on a warrant issued on a charge of forgery against an elderly person. She was released the next day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Christopher Adames and Katrina Marie Villanueva, both of Corpus Christi, and Jose Enrique Lopez, of Ingleside, who were jailed Oct. 22 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused them of dealing 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1. Adames and Lopez were in the county jail as of Nov. 2 on bonds totaling $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. Villanueva was released Oct. 23 on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
