The Center Point Independent School District has moved the start of its academic year to Aug. 24. The school district’s superintendent Cody Newcomb informed parents of the decision in a letter on July 23.
The school district is also offering two options for instruction: Traditional at school learning, or an at-home learning option. After reviewing these options, parents can choose the one that they prefer for their children and complete the online survey. (https://forms.gle/93E3DWrBsmhbnGsz6)
“I have truly appreciated your support and patience as we have worked through the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 situation,” Newcomb wrote in the letter. “Please know that your child’s health and safety, as well as their academic achievement, remain our guiding forces, and I am confident that working together as a school community we will thrive.”
The Comfort Independent School District decided to move the start of school to Aug. 20. The Harper Independent School District intends to begin school on Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.