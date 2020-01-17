Thousands waded through the mud and muck at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Friday for the last day of competition at the 76th Annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, but the biggest part of the show is coming today!
The show wraps up today and the highlight is the auction.
Kerr County members for 4-H and FFA who showed livestock this week at the show will sell their goats, sheep, swine and cattle today at the HCDJLS annual stock show auction.
For several years the generosity of local businesses and individual buyers has produced high sales for young livestock sellers at the HCDJLS, rivaling larger livestock shows held in San Antonio and Houston.
“We are blessed by the buyers in this community,” said Angela Fiedler, Kerr County 4-H Extention Agent. “These kids work so hard, it’s an investment in time and money.”
For Kerrville’s Henley Claire Althaus, a student at Nimitz Elementary, months of hard work and dedication raising a show quality steer are about to pay off in dollars and cents today. Althaus’ steer could fetch a big dollar amount.
A seasoned show veteran at age 8, Althaus has been showing steer for three years. She picks a theme every year when naming her cattle. This year's theme was Texas towns and her steer, which she named Waco, could fetch top dollar from local Hill Country livestock buyers.
At the end of the day, Althaus’ steer will be a champion — meal.
“He will be a champion on the hook,” Althaus’ father, Dustin, said.
A buyers’ luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by the livestock auction at 1 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 Hwy 27. The public is invited to attend and support the young Kerr County ag enthusiasts.
If your freezer is full, the HCDJLS offers an “add on'' program that allows anyone to contribute financially to the total sale price of any animal sold. The funds help the young livestock exhibitors purchase livestock for next season, cover expenses and even pay for college. Add ons will be accepted through Jan. 24.
For more information email Info@HCDJLS.org or contact Bob Reeves at 830-739-5666
