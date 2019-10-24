The hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service is still in effect, and the agency this afternoon issued an updated report, including a wind advisory and a warning that there may be power outages and flash flooding.
Some storms could become strong to severe through late afternoon and evening, producing hail up to the size of quarters, according to the updated hazardous weather outlook for about 30 counties including those of Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera. The wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 4 p.m. Friday.
According to the agency's wind advisory, there could be sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," states the NWS wind advisory. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles on east- to west-oriented roads."
The NWS warned residents to secure loose objects that might be affected, and advised that driving might be particularly difficult with high-profile vehicles.
There could be 1 to 3 inches of rain across portions of the Hill Country, according to an email alert from the NWS.
"Locally higher pockets up to 4 inches are possible in this area," states the NWS email.
According to the NWS forecast for Kerrville in particular, there will be showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. Some storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipation is 90 percent, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there will be showers and thunderstorms mainly before 1 a.m. Some storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipation is 90 percent, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
