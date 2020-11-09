A weak Pacific cold front will track across the area early Tuesday morning.
Until then, we can expect more of the same with warmer than average temperatures and humidity in the forecast Monday.
Clouds should eventually burn off a bit allowing for intervals of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon.
Highs top out around 80 degrees with a few locations holding in the upper 70's if clouds hang on most of the day.
Winds remain breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Minimum afternoon humidity values only fall to between 50 and 60 percent Monday afternoon.
Low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle are in the forecast late Monday night with humid overnight lows in the lower to middle 60's most areas.
A few lucky locations could drop into the middle and upper 50's before low clouds overspread the area after midnight.
A trace to 0.03" of precipitation is possible due to drizzle by daybreak Tuesday morning.
This is NOT a guarantee, however.
A brief line of showers will be possible Tuesday morning as a cold front moves across the area.
Highs on Tuesday top out in the middle 70's with winds becoming north at 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front Tuesday morning.
Expect a sharp drop in humidity values behind the front.
This sets the stage for colder overnight lows in the 40's Tuesday night under fair skies.
