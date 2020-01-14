Kerrville veterinarian Dr. Katya Sczepanik was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Kerrville Morning Rotary Club for her charitable contributions.
A Paul Harris Fellow is an individual who has donated at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
“We’re very proud of Katya for this accomplishment,” said John Tilley, president of the Morning Rotary. “As a young professional, there’s plenty of other things Katya could be directing her money towards, and I don’t think anyone would blame her for it. Contributing this amount to the Rotary Foundation for its worthy causes says a lot about Katya’s priorities and character.”
Sczepanik said she grew up in a large family but one that always made giving back a priority.
“I grew up in a family of ten children, so we often times struggled financially,” she said. “Despite this, my mom always donated to those less fortunate, stating that ‘God always provides.’ I wanted to continue that legacy since God has helped get me to where I am now. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to help pay it forward.”
Kerrville Morning Rotary is a 100% Paul Harris Fellow Club. Rotary clubs in which all dues-paying members are Paul Harris Fellows can be certified as a 100% Paul Harris Fellow Club and receive a one-time special recognition banner from The Rotary Foundation.
Kerrville Morning Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. every Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kerrville. Potential members and visitors are always welcome. For more information about Kerrville Morning Rotary, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.