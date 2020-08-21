A 23-year-old Kerrville firefighter accused of driving drunk Aug. 6 and crashing a truck into a home that fatally injured an 8-year-old girl has been arrested in Uvalde County following the girl's death at a hospital, and will face manslaughter charges.
Isaac Rodriguez Barboza Jr., 23, had initially been accused of intoxication assault and was arrested earlier this month. But with the death of Arianna Guido-Lopez on Aug. 17 at a San Antonio hospital, police recommended a more severe charge: intoxication manslaughter, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Barboza is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Another factor in upgrading the charge was "toxicology results," states a KPD press release.
"The Kerrville Police Department would like to thank the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance, and we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Arianna Guido- in this difficult time," states the release.
Barboza is a firefighter with the Kerrville Fire Department. On Aug. 6 police allege that Barboza drunkenly drove his truck and then lost control of the Ford F-250 pickup in the 500 block of Leland Street. The force of the crash sheared off a tree before the truck crashed through the home. In a bedroom, Guido-Lopez was sleeping with her 5-year-old sister. The force of the crash pinned the child under the truck’s wheels and paramedics, firefighters, police officers and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy worked feverishly to free the girl.
Once rescuers were able to free Guido-Lopez she was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center, and then was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio, where she later died.
