Our Lady of the Hills Athletic Department announced that they sent four tennis athletes to state on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.
Freshman Kendra Werlein finished third in the state, winning the first round by the score of 4-6; 6-4 and 10-6.
Werlein advanced to the quarterfinals, winning by scores of 3-6; 6-2 and 10-7.
Werlein advanced to the state semifinals Friday, losing 4-6 and 2-6, to the eventual state champion in her division.
Werlein finished third in the state at the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament.
Akemi Gutierrez and Hannah Briley lost a tiebreaker in the first round, in girl’s doubles.
Garret Reeh lost in boy’s singles at the state tournament.
