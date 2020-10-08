Concerns were raised in an Oct. 6 public meeting about the city of Ingram’s top bureaucrat campaigning to get two councilmembers re-elected this November.
During a discussion that evening about a proposed ethic’s policy, Ingram Councilmember Claud Jordan objected to City Administrator Mark Bosma’s efforts on behalf of councilmembers Jimmy Lopez and Bill Warren. Jordan said Bosma had been helping Warren and Lopez install campaign signs.
“I can do what I want on my time,” Bosma responded. “You know what, that’s not something you should control … you don’t get to control people what they do on their time.”
Jordan replied that he thought the sheriff’s office has a policy prohibiting deputies from campaigning for political candidates.
“This isn’t the county, this is the city,” Bosma said.
“Right, this is our city,” Jordan replied.
Bosma doesn’t live in the city of Ingram or own property there; he lives in the Riverhill neighborhood, where he owns a home, according to the appraisal district, so he’s not allowed to vote in Ingram elections.
The sheriff told The Times on Oct. 7 that deputies can’t campaign while on duty but they can when off duty.
Bosma and Jordan have clashed off and on since March 2019, when Jordan filed exploratory litigation alleging Bosma directed Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin to have Jordan investigated on suspicion of felony theft. The theft allegation, which Griffin took to a grand jury, was over allegations that Jordan improperly failed to pay fees for a new sewer connection. The grand jury declined to file the charge.
The sewer connection in question was to a shed that Jordan alleged was connected to the wastewater system against his wishes. He alleges he directed the city's contractor not to connect the shed to the wastewater system because he only ran water out of a faucet in the shed and didn’t need it hooked up to the system.
But an employee of the contractor claimed Jordan directed him to hook up the shed, although Jordan’s attorney, Roger Gordon, hired a handwriting expert who determined the septic tank abandonment form for the shed at 104 Ingram Loop was forged.
Gordon and Jordan alleged someone turned the “6” to a “4,” but attorney Ilse Bailey, representing the city, has denied this.
Gordon questioned Bosma about the matter in a deposition last year, and the case is ongoing.
Another person in litigation with the city, former council member Twanda Brown, also alleges improprieties regarding a septic tank abandonment form. She claims someone submitted one on her behalf, and the contractor falsely represented that her septic system had been decommissioned, among other allegations. A county official also falsely claimed, in an affidavit, that she witnessed Brown’s tank being decommissioned, but then later walked back that claim, alleging that she had been mistaken. But by the time the official reversed course, a judge had already dismissed Brown’s allegation and her associated counterclaim against the city, presumably based largely on the affidavit. This judge later recused himself due to his potential involvement in facilitating the city’s acquisition of a grant for its wastewater system while he was the county attorney years ago.
Past coverage on these matters can be found at www.dailytimes.com.
