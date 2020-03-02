Every six months, Peterson Women's Associates holds an event to give positive support to expecting mothers or couples. It's called "Celebrate Your Pregnancy," and the next one is today.
The event is an opportunity to gain a little peace of mind for those preparing for the often unforeseeable roads of parenthood, according to PWA Practice Manager Kristen Johle.
"There is such little control when you're pregnant — you can't see inside there, you can't really know what's going on," Johle said. "Giving birth is an enormous strain on your body, but if you have a birth plan and something that you're prepared for, then all of sudden, you feel like you have a little bit more control."
"Celebrate Your Pregnancy" includes presentations about safe sleep, baby safety and breastfeeding. There will also be a light dinner, a complimentary gift and a tour of The Baby Place, an obstetrics unit at Peterson Health.
Vendors and booths will be present to give information and opportunities for baby photography, breast lactation consultants, massages, therapy and "all the things that would help prepare for labor and thereafter when they have a baby," Johle said.
The vendors show at 5 p.m. and presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is in Classroom A on the second floor at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 551 Hill Country Drive.
The event is free and family-friendly, Johle said. For more information, call 830-258-6263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.