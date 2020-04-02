With a firm executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in place telling residents to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Kerrville and Kerr County said they will follow the governor’s orders, and they said Hill Country communities need to do a better job of doing that — staying home.
“Do your part by staying apart,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, who also noted that there were many people who were not heeding that advice in Kerrville.
During a Thursday morning live broadcast and webcast from Kerrville City Hall, Blackburn told residents to do their part to protect the community, but added that city and county officials must comply with Abbott’s order. So there will be no true shelter-in-place order, no lockdowns and no curfews.
Standing behind him was Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who reiterated those points during a meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court later Thursday afternoon.
Initially, Abbott’s executive orders were met with a measure of confusion on Wednesday, but the governor hammered it home that night in a short and direct video to Texans.
“With COVID-19 spreading across Texas, I issued this Executive Order that requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like go to the grocery store,” Abbott said during a video. “Now, I know this is a great sacrifice, and we must respond to this challenge with strength and with resolve.”
That means that non-essential workers should stay open and non-essential businesses should be closed. Driving around Kerrville on Thursday there were plenty of nail salons, tattoo parlors and hair salons closed under the governor’s order.
While some cities and counties have put in more stringent rules, Abbott temporarily took away the ability for local governments to declare their own disasters by suspending sections of the Texas Government Code related to disasters. That, according to local officials, left no choice but to follow the governor’s mandate.
Thursday proved to be another exhaustive day in the fight against the coronavirus, and now more than 5,000 people in Texas have become infected, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data from around the world from multiple sources. Texas has recorded 77 deaths.
After Kerr County’s first positive test on Tuesday, Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said that Peterson Regional Medical Center is well prepared to deal with the pandemic, and believes that more are inevitable.
“Stay at home, be responsible for what you do as an individual,” Edmondson said. “It’s not about you, it’s about others … It’s for a short period of time for a window of great opportunity.”
Part of that plan is to closely monitor the ever shifting changes in policy and direction, as state and federal agencies grapple with this pandemic. That would include not burning through personal protective equipment, including masks and face shields.
“There is a shortage of face masks,” Edmondson admitted in regards to the global supply. “I feel like they’re ramping up production. We just have to watch our burn rate on PPE.”
In Washington, D.C., the Trump administration began looking at the requirements around face masks. A guidance was still being finalized Thursday, were expected to apply to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force’s discussion said officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy. Medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.
When it comes to those stimulus checks, the federal government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law in mid-April, but some people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later, according to a memo obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely the week of April 13. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.