Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel wanted the opportunity to honor the promotion of Eric Maloney — beyond “congrats you got the job.”
“Not every City Manager gets to hire a fire chief,” said McDaniel on Tuesday.
So, in front of much of the Kerrville Fire Department and city staff, including the City Council, Maloney — a 1987 graduate of Tivy High School — was formally elevated to Kerrville Fire Department Chief during a swearing-in ceremony at the Cailloux Theater on Tuesday.
Maloney succeeds retiring chief and one of his mentor’s — Dannie Smith, who served Kerrville for six years. McDaniel wasted almost no time in promoting Maloney once Smith announced that he would retire at the end of the year after 40 years in fire departments in Texas and Arkansas.
“This is the only place I ever wanted to work,” Maloney said after the short ceremony. “I want to finish my career here in whatever role and wherever God led me. I have the opportunity, it presented itself, and with the mentorship of Chief Smith has really led me here.”
Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony was a first for the city of Kerrville.
“This is a big day,” McDaniel said. “This is not only a big day for Eric and his family, but for all of us. It’s not often in a city manager’s career they get to hire a fire chief. It’s our largest department. Our biggest budget.”
Maloney brings some unique skills to the position, one that will be increasingly challenged by the growth expected in not only the city but the county. While Kerr County has numerous volunteer fire departments, it’s the Kerrville Fire Department that is often the primary emergency responder across the county, especially when it comes to the emergency medical services.
It’s in EMS where Maloney has spent most of his career, helping develop the department’s paramedics and ambulance teams. He will become the first licensed paramedic to ascend to the No. 1 job in the department. In fact, it’s the medical service that is the most used part of the department, along with providing revenue to help fund the department.
On a daily basis, Kerrville firefighters and paramedics answer dozens of medical aid calls, which is especially important in a community with a large population of senior citizens.
Maloney said he believes that the work done by the paramedics ensures a high quality of life for the residents of Kerrville, and that’s something McDaniel agrees with.
“We’ve got a new chief that’s one of the best in the state in knowledge and experience in (EMS),” McDaniel said.
Maloney joined the department in 1997 as a firefighter paramedic. In 2004, he assumed the role as the city’s EMS coordinator — a position he held until his promotion. Earlier this year, Maloney earned a master’s degree in public administration Sam Houston State, which he credits in helping him earn the job.
Maloney and his wife Alexis have two children, a son, Peyton, 15, and a daughter, Abby, 12. Maloney is an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Kerrville, where he currently serves on the Vestry Board. He enjoys the outdoors, scuba diving, coaching kids’ sports, and most of all family time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.