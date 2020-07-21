Starting today, TriWest Health Care Alliance began managing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' community health network and processing claims for payment to local providers on behalf of the VA.
“The new Community Care Network contract awards reflect our ongoing commitment to increasing Veterans access to care and were designed based on feedback from Veterans and other stakeholders," said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie in a press release.
TriWest Health Care Alliance has been managing VA’s community care network in the San Antonio area, and transitioned to the new Community Care Network today, according to the release.
“We are hopeful it will greatly improve access to care for Veterans in our area when VA care is inaccessible, and improve the timeliness of payments to our local community providers,” said Christopher R. Sandles, Medical Center Director/CEO, South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS), in the release.
The VA’s new community care network is made up of six regions. Region 4 includes Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The VA is deploying this new network in phases to ensure continuity-of-care coordination, and veterans will continue to receive care from their current community providers during the transition, the release states.
