Kerrville Independent School District says it won’t be changing its safety mitigations even if the county is successful in obtaining an exemption from a July 2 governor’s order regarding face-coverings in public.
According to Governor Greg Abbott’s order, “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.” The order provides some exceptions. Abbott’s order applies to counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases. Because Kerr County hasn’t had 20 or more cases for a few weeks and many people seem to disregard the order, county commissioners this week agreed the exemption should be sought, and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly applied for the exemption on Monday.
“I think that at this point if we have a serious flare up, I think we can go back to these safety measures,” Kelly said on Sept. 14.
On Sept. 16, Peterson Health reported no new cases of coronavirus and one person is hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center due to the virus. As of late Sept. 14, officials report 10 active infections in Kerr County. The Kerrville Independent School District confirmed this week that a Tivy High School student had tested positive for the virus, but that student had limited exposure to others, including district staff.
In a statement released to social media, KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said that “the mitigations KISD has implemented since the start of the school year have kept our case numbers down and students in school.”
“These mitigations have limited close contact and possible exposure of students and staff where a COVID case has been confirmed,” Foust added.
According to the district’s Classroom Safety Mitigations, people must “Wear masks when moving in the hallways or in common areas with larger numbers of students.”
