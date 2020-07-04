I support our County Commissioners Court’s inaction concerning an order to businesses to require the wearing of face masks. However, from your front page report and editorial of June 30, concerning the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting and the quotes from commissioners there, it appears that some of our commissioners qualify for the Flat Earth Society. That is a society for truly stupid people.
The cliché, “Ignorance is curable but stupid is not” fits this situation. Their statements concerning the usefulness of masks to help decrease the spread of Coronavirus 19 demonstrated their ignorance. That there is valid information (you presented some in your editorial) which would cure their ignorance and their refusal to accept the information demonstrates their stupidity.
The County Judge was the only one to at least suggest that people should wear face masks to protect others. None of the commissioners supported his suggestion. It is unfortunate that the citizens of Kerr County are burdened by these people in positions of leadership.
Tom Hamilton, Kerrville
