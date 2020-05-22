Another coronavirus infection was announced Friday afternoon, putting Kerr County’s total COVID-19 cases at 16.
No information on the latest case was available. Peterson Health infection preventionist Pam Burton announced the case in an audio update Friday afternoon, saying it’s not clear how the person was exposed to the virus. She also said the method of exposure involved in the four infections announced May 21 is unclear. The 11th infection was announced Tuesday, making six new cases uncovered this week.
Dub Thomas, county emergency management coordinator, said the 12th infection resulted from travel outside the county but within the state. He didn’t have information on the other cases.
Burton said as the county enters a busy holiday weekend, it’s more important than ever to practice infection control methods recommended by the CDC and state health department.
“Continue to practice social distancing, limit unnecessary travel and be prudent in your activities, avoid contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; don’t go to work if you’re sick,” Burton said.
In the wake of an 11th confirmed case of coronavirus in Kerr County, Burton urged people to limit travel, as the 11th case was the result of travel, she said.
“The patient has been traveling frequently to San Antonio, a known hot spot,” Burton said in her Daily Audio Update for May 21.
According to the city of San Antonio’s figures, 2,322 people in Bexar County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 396 were jail inmates and 58 were jail staff, according to the city. Fifty percent of people there had recovered and 1,095 were still ill, while 63 — 3% of confirmed cases — had died.
“As we do not want to risk the spread of COVID-19 in our community, it is important now, more than ever, to limit travel and (maintain) social distancing,” Burton said.
The 11th infected person is Raymond Simmons. He was identified by his common-law wife, Vanessa Garza, in a video she posted on Facebook to warn people about the coronavirus.
During a video interview with The Kerrville Daily Times via Facebook Live on Wednesday night, Garza said they went to San Antonio on May 11 to purchase a large trampoline for their children. That was done through a private party. The couple made several stops in San Antonio, including at an Academy Sports and at Sam’s Club. They also stopped at Simmons’ mother’s house for a quick visit.
Simmons was symptomatic and recovering as of this week. The couple is in regular contact with the Texas Department of State Health Services, and Simmons received a call on Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Burton noted that CDC symptoms of COVID-19 have been updated. According to the CDC, Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Those who have symptoms may call Peterson Health at 830-258-7814 to be screened for an appointment to get tested. Peterson’s Urgent Care facility, 1740 Junction Highway, will test people who have appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The hospital’s COVID-19 information hotline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday 830-896-4211, Option 1. Messages can be left on weekends and calls will be returned during the weekday, Burton said.
Dear Residents of Kerrville and Kerr County, please let's be extra careful with our lives and the lives of our families, friends and our communities. We don't need to go shopping in San Antonio or anywhere else. We can shop here and take all the necessary precautions. We can shop online with free shipping most of the time. If people continue to bring Coronavirus to Kerrville, because they want to go shopping in San Antonio or any other large cities, it's going to spread like wildfire and many people will die! They may be your children, your spouses, your parents, your friends, strangers or yourself. Please, please, please don't allow that to happen. Let's all us do our very best to stop this pandemic in our city and county and keep us all safe.
My sister-in-law died recently, not Coronavirus related, and her funeral is today but as much as I wanted to join the family, I chose not to attend because her brother is my husband and he is physically disabled, in a hospital bed at home and also has Dementia and I did not want to take any chances with his life nor ours, and bring any possible Coronavirus home.
Please, let's keep ourselves and others safe.
Thank you so much,
Maria F Rico
6 cases in three days...this is scary.
