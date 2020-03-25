A 36-year-old woman who ran the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville has died of coronavirus.
Dezann Romain led the Brooklyn Democracy Academy, which serves students who have dropped out or fallen behind in credits in regular high school. Her death was announced Monday evening, according to the New York Post.
