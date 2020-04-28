The Kerrville city council received plenty of daunting news when it comes to its financial position, but the silver lining in what is expected to be one of the roughest fiscal periods in city history, will be the reopening of parts of the economy on Friday.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott cleared the way for restaurants, retail, movie theaters, churches, libraries and museums to reopen for business — with significant restrictions. For a city facing $2.2 million in budget cuts, getting things back to normal — albeit safely — is critical.
Just how bad things were financially in March and April are still being determined, according to Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier. Just some of the good news?
The city’s budget cuts, including self-imposed pay cuts for key city managers, will help the pain of the shortfall.
The city’s hotel occupancy tax in March which was expected to be down about 78% ended up being down 56%, leading Dozier to quip that she felt like she was explaining why her D-grade was better than an F.
The city’s water revenue is holding steady.
The city’s planning services department is also holding its own with its revenue.
“You will see expenditures trending below budget because we’ve implemented budget cuts,’’ Dozier said. “You will see significant savings.”
Just how Abbott’s reopen order will impact the city’s sagging sales tax revenue is still to be determined. With Kerr County most likely able to reopen retail and restaurants at 50% capacity that may help.
LIBRARY, OTHER FACILITIES TO REOPEN
As part of the reopening, the city council unanimously directed CIty Manager Mark McDaniel to reopen the Butt-Holdsworth Library starting Monday. The library, however, like retail establishments, will have major restrictions on the number of people allowed inside at any given time, and other hygiene elements will have to be implemented before the library can be reopened.
The city will also reopen City Hall to limited numbers of the public in the coming days.
REIMBURSEMENT PLAN
The city council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for grants that would help pay for supplies associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including personal protective equipment and overtime to run the city’s emergency operations center.
Additionally, the city is looking into applying for grants to help offset pandemic expenses. The federal grant would also help pay for items requested by the police and fire departments, including:
- Fever thermal imager detection system that uses a camera to scan for fever (approximately $15,200 each).
- First responder ozone sterilization system for sterilizing patrol vehicles, ambulances or even offices (approximately $8,200 each).
- Handheld UV-C sterilizers (approximately $750 each).
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.