An Austin woman previously convicted of thefts in Kerr County has again been accused of stealing.
A KPD officer arrested Valerie Angelica Menchaca on June 22, due to a warrant being out for her arrest. The warrant accused her of committing a felony-level theft on or about Jan. 13. The officer accused Menchaca of failing to identify herself and resisting arrest. Although people are not required to identify themselves to police under most circumstances, someone wanted by the law can be prosecuted for failing to identify themselves.
Menchaca, born in 1992, has been arrested seven times in Kerr County, according to jail records. She has the following convictions in Kerr County:
Misdemeanor theft, 2013
Failure to identify a fugitive, 2013
Misdemeanor theft, 2012
Failure to identify a fugitive, 2012
Criminal trespassing, 2013
