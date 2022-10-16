Kerr County’s voting machines were tested on Tuesday and have been locked away in preparation for the Nov. 8 election, according to the elections chief.
Such pains are being taken to ensure their security that the county declined to let The Kerrville Daily Times photograph them on Friday.
“The machines are now locked in our secured area until the election, and I would prefer not to open the room,” said Bob Reeves, who runs the county’s elections.
The county uses a voting machine system from Hart InterCivic Inc. — one of only two systems certified for use by the Texas Secretary of State. The other system is by Election Systems & Software, based in Omaha, Nebraska.
In October 2018, Kerr County purchased its current system, known as Verity scan and Verity touch machines, which are manufactured by Austin-based Hart InterCivic, according Reeves, tax assessor-collector. Verity is a federally and state-certified system designed and built in Texas, he told The Kerrville Daily Times on Friday. The company’s website is www.hartintercivic.com.
“Our systems that cast or tabulate votes cannot send information to any other computers,” Reeves wrote in an email. “In fact, they do not have the capability of connecting to the internet.”
Voting results posted on the county website on election days are transferred from tabulation computers to a secure storage device, according to Reeves.
“Our county IT department then takes the storage device to a separate building, where it is posted on the county website,” Reeves wrote.
Texas voting machines are never connected to the internet, according to a video from Texas Secretary of State John Scott, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3g9Qk6F.
“Only the software that our office certifies can be loaded on voting equipment, and all voting machines in Texas are tested for logic and accuracy three times — twice before the election and once immediately after the election,” Scott said in a press release.
Scott’s office provided the following information on Texas voting systems:
1. Certification of voting systems: All voting systems must be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, created by the Help America Vote Act in 2002. The Texas Election Code requires all voting systems to be approved by the Secretary of State before they may be used in any Texas election.
2. Key facts on security of voting machines: In order to be certified in Texas, the machines cannot even have the capability of connecting to the internet. Electronic pollbooks certified by the Texas Secretary of State are connected to the internet, but they are never connected to any device that casts or tabulates votes.
Only software certified by the Texas Secretary of State can be loaded on voting equipment. As an added security measure, Texas law requires software to go through a hash validation process to verify that the source code of any voting software was not altered in any way.
3. Public logic and accuracy testing, Texas Election Code Sec. 129.023: The first test must be held publicly more than 48 hours before voting begins, and public notice of the test must be posted at least 48 hours in advance.
The county testing board — which includes representatives of political parties and members of the public — must agree on a test deck of ballots for which the results are already verified through a hand count. The ballots included in the test deck must include votes for each candidate and proposition on the ballot, overvotes and undervotes, write-in votes and provisional votes.
The testing board votes the ballots on the electronic voting machines, recreating the choices from the original test deck.
The voted ballots are then tabulated, and the testing board meets to verify the results from the hand count and machine count are identical.
Voting machines can only be deployed in a Texas election after the test shows 100% accuracy.
4. Chain of custody and reconciliation procedures: Poll workers must maintain a detailed chain of custody log of each voting system.
Before polls open for early voting (Oct. 24 this year) poll workers must confirm there are zero votes cast on each machine and print a tape verifying zero votes cast.
Once all votes are counted on Election Night, each county must complete and publicly post a Preliminary Election Reconciliation for Unofficial Totals that shows how many ballots were cast, how many people signed in at the polling place and how many mail-in ballots are accepted or pending.
Mail ballots arriving from military members overseas may be received up to the sixth day after Election Day this year, Nov. 14 this year, which is the same deadline for voters casting mail-in ballots to correct a defect such as a missing ID number or signature.
Within 72 hours of the polls closing on Election Day, Nov. 8 this year, each election office must conduct a partial manual count to ensure the votes were tabulated accurately, using votes from 1% of precincts or three precincts, whichever is greater.
Once the county has completed its official canvass of votes, county election officials must complete and publicly post their final Election Reconciliation for Official Totals, which includes the number of Early Voting check-ins and counted ballots; Election Day check-ins and counted ballots; voters who cast a ballot by mail and how many were accepted and rejected; provisional ballots submitted, counted and rejected; and mail ballots not returned or surrendered.
