SOMERSET — The Harper Longhorns made the wet journey to Somerset Saturday for the rubber match finale against Sabinal in the regional quarterfinals.
In direct contrast to the scorching sunshine experienced during Thursday’s doubleheader, the skies were threatening, and occasional showers swept through the region making the turf slippery at times.
Harper put two batters on base to start the game off. Gray Porter walked to first and courtesy runner Jacob Minor took his place on first base.
Jackson Davis hit a single and made it to first base, but Minor was thrown out at second base. A ground out to the pitcher ended the first inning with no runs scored for Harper.
The Sabinal Yellowjackets scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. Cesar Reyes was hard to control the entire series and gave Sabinal a brief 1-0 lead.
Zane Schubert and Colton Porter got on base for the Harper Longhorns in the top of the second inning.
Walker Green stepped up to the plate and drilled a stand up triple deep to the left field wall. The 315-foot hit sent Schubert and Porter across home plate to put Harper on top, 2-1.
Wesley Marbach was walked and then a costly balk by Sabinal advanced baserunners to the next base, scoring Green from third base. This increased the lead to 3-1.
Harper wasn’t finished with the scoring spree. Davis was hit on the helmet by a wild pitch. He took first base, bringing up Ethan Crawford for the Harper Longhorns.
Crawford connected with a pitch from Sabinal’s Jacob Hill. The blast went deep into left field and was dropped, allowing two scoring runs for the Longhorns. Dalton Brown and Marbach tagged up, and Harper ended the inning with five runs scored, taking a 5-1 lead, in the second inning.
After the scoring spree by Harper, a rain shower rolled through soaking the players and fans alike. Umbrellas came out and Colton Porter made quick work of the Yellowjackets.
The rain continued into the top of the third inning. Harper had the hot bats and recorded three singles in a row to load the bases.
Green scored his second run of the game after Brown hit a line drive double to left field. Newt Eaheart and Brown scored the next two runs for the Longhorns, giving Harper a 8-1 lead after three innings.
The Yellowjackets rallied in the bottom of the third inning and scored two runs. Ethan Torres-Ruiz and Reyes accounted for the two runs scored to cut the lead to 8-3.
Harper loaded the bases again in the top of the fourth inning. Schubert singled to second base and scored Davis for the Longhorn’s first run of the inning.
Eahart went for the deep ball and hit a two-RBI double to the center field wall. The deep hit scored Schubert and Green. It was Green’s third run of the afternoon.
Harper led 11-3 in the top of the fourth inning.
The weather cleared up enough for umbrellas to be replaced with sunscreen in the stands. The weather change also signaled a momentum change.
Colton Porter was beginning to tire out and this led to three pitching changes in the bottom of the fourth inning. Harper was forced to dig deep into their bullpen. The end result was 10 runs scored by the Sabinal Yellowjackets.
The onslaught of scoring gave Sabinal a 13-11 lead after four innings.
The Longhorns responded with good hitting in the top of the fifth inning. Harper loaded the bases, but was unable to score a run and the score remained unchanged.
Sabinal took advantage of Harper’s bullpen and accrued four runs to increase the lead to 17-11. Derek Smith, Josh Guevara, Gilbert Beza and Austin Lopez made it across home plate for the Sabinal Yellowjackets.
Sabinal tallied two more runs to give the Yellowjackets a commanding 19-11 lead heading to the final inning.
Harper outhit Sabinal 10-9. The Longhorns scored 11 runs off of 10 hits and committed two costly errors.
Walker Green had two RBIs and scored three runs for the Longhorns. Eaheart had three RBIs to lead the team in runs batted in. Crawford also had two RBIs for the Longhorns.
The loss devastated the players, coaching staff and Longhorn fans in the stands.
“This is gonna be tough,” Harper head coach Scott Lake said after the game. “They went through a lot this season, and they overcame everything without complaining. That’s why this one hurts so much.”
Despite the loss, Harper advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals and finished the season as Area Champions. They finished the year with an overall record of 26-8.
