Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.