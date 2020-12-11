Caleb Hebert-Dwyer was unstoppable Friday night and scored 44 points as Tivy clobbered Seguin 81-56 at Antler Gymnasium.
Hebert-Dwyer scored 17 of the 24 points in the first quarter as Tivy built a 24-8 lead after the opening period.
Hebert-Dwyer nailed three three point shots on the night and Tivy led gate-to-gate.
At the half, Tivy was safely in control of the game leading 45-25 at the break.
Seguin was scrappy in the third quarter and fought back with two triple point shots holding Tivy to 16 points making the score 61-42 after three.
In the final quarter, Hebert-Dwyer scored six more points as Tivy dominated the Matadors 81-56.
After the game, Head Coach Joe Davis said, “It was a good win, but we have a lot of things still to improve.”
It is obvious that Coach Davis has big aspirations for his program.
Davis added, “We will enjoy it, but not satisfied.”
Davis was not surprised by the success of his leading scorer Hebert-Dwyer.
“He’s an inside out guy,” Davis said. “He has great teammates.”
Davis mentioned that Hebert-Dwyer is capable of big nights like this and that he is a very good player, but he insisted that this was a team effort all the way around.
“Our players were flying around on defense,” Davis elaborated. “Defense first, and that takes care of the rest.”
Many of Hebert-Dwyer’s 44 points were created off of steals that led to offensive production on the flipside.
According to Coach Davis, “This is our best, complete game. Totally.”
There were a lot of penalties on both teams.
36 fouls were called during the game with 20 called against Seguin and 16 against Tivy.
Tivy’s next game will be Friday, Dec. 18th on the road against Buda Johnson.
The next home game is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 22 against New Braunfels Canyon at 1 p.m.
Prior to the varsity matchup, The JV team defeated Seguin 53-25 with Nate McDuffie scoring 11 points.
