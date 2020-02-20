Sean Batura
Two retired peace officers seeking the highest law enforcement post in the county made their cases before a room full of Rotarians and answered questions Wednesday afternoon at the Kroc Center.
They were Larry Leitha and Mitch Lambdin, who are among six candidates running for sheriff. On Feb. 26, the Rotary club will hear from Warren Funk, Eli Garcia and Carol Twiss, a Rotary official said at the event. Tommy Hill was invited Wednesday but had a scheduling conflict.
Leitha, a graduate of Center Point High School who came back home in 2000 to continue his career in law enforcement, spoke of his ties to the community — and other law enforcement agencies — and his experience overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets.
Serving on the Center Point Independent School District board entailed being responsible for a $4.5 million budget and, to some extent, 85 district employees, while his role as a regional manager for Trentco Management gives him experience being responsible for a $10 million budget and over 60 people, Leitha said. As a patrol sergeant for the Devine Police Department, he was responsible for 10 officers, he said.
The issue of leadership experience and accountability arose due to an audience question about the candidates’ supervisory backgrounds.
Lambdin, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, answered this question by speaking of his background supervising as many as 140 people. He said accountability is important for a leader, and added that part of one of his jobs with LAPD was to “build up” staff while evaluating them, logging uses of force, looking into complaints and making sure policies and tactics were followed.
In other remarks, Lambdin mentioned serving as a watch commander in the Watts district of Los Angeles, supervising clerks and jail operations there, and running a 25-member gang unit.
Some strengths Leitha emphasized included:
Extensive expertise in a drug investigation.
Based on his conversations with residents, and his experience as a law enforcement officer in the area, Leitha said multiple times that the number one problem in Kerr County is illegal drugs.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve been primarily involved in doing drug investigation,” Leitha said. “I feel that’s kinda my expertise.”
Experience throughout the state, and familiarity with various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and a strong willingness to coordinate efforts.
“In law enforcement, you can’t do it by yourself anymore, it’s really a team effort, and I really feel like I can do that for this county.” He’s spoken of bringing in federal agencies to offer training Kerr County, and of acquiring equipment from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Some strengths Lambdin emphasized included:
Experience taking over other people’s commands.
“It’s kind of second nature to me,” Lambdin said. “Where I worked, we also had a bigger turnover. I was in charge of 120 people, but every month it would be a whole different group.”
Helping Kerr County prepare for growth by implementing technology, policies and procedures learned from working in a higher-crime area.
“In California, I’ve seen all these little 20,000 towns are now 100,000 towns with crime and gangs and I have the forward vision to say, you know what, we’ve got to stop this, and that is why I’m running,” Lambdin said.
Candidate Tommy Hill, who was invited to the Wednesday forum, said he had other engagements. Early voting started this week and Election Day is March 3, and candidates appear to be working overtime to get out the vote and juggle as many events as they can.
