Singing has always been a first love for Lyla Moura, but it just took a while for her to find her voice.
She would go to karaoke nights and sing her heart out, and she got better the more she sang, but venturing out beyond karaoke was another story.
“I thought about going out and singing on an open mic night and singing a cappella, but you can only do that maybe one time,” said Moura, the mother of two boys. “You can’t do four or five songs a cappella. One day, I said I want to play ukulele, and someone stuck one in my hands.”
That was the easy part, holding the instrument, but the hard part was actually learning. Moura watched plenty of YouTube videos, singing along to herself and to anyone who would listen. She will be the first to admit her own limitations.
“When I first started going to open mic nights, I was not very good,” Moura said.
Her inspiration came from local musician Mark Piper, who kept encouraging Lyla to perform.
“He was like my angel person,” Moura said of Piper. “He always encouraged me to keep coming back. He told me to keep trying. If I didn’t have that encouragement, I probably wouldn’t have kept going.”
Now she’s starting to line up performances and her bold and enthusiastic sound is something be seen — live. She’s also cranking out videos on Facebook and YouTube, which she uses to refine her skills.
Piper is part of band called Mark-squared and Moura was invited to perform with them. That has opened the way for smaller shows, including playing at Kerrville’s Farmers Market.
“That got me to the point where I felt comfortable playing outside of a bar,” Moura said. “The opportunities (Piper and his band ) provided was to play on a real stage with people who came to see us. Now, I’m getting gigs all on my own. I’m playing in Fredericksburg.”
Moura, of course, is doing all this while raising her two boys and working full time at Sake Home Cooking restaurant in Kerrville.
With that schedule, Moura has decided that the best fit for her music is to continue as a solo act, because her time with her boys and long-term boyfriend are important to her.
“I couldn’t give the time needed to be in a band,” Moura said.
Instead, she’s going to focus on playing the ukulele and belting out one song after another.
‘This really kind of fits the lifestyle that I’m living,’’ Moura said. Most importantly, it’s allowing her to do what she loves.
