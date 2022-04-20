Muggy weather conditions are in the forecast for the remainder of the week. It may be slightly drier Friday afternoon, but humidity levels are definitely higher than last week.
A late weekend storm system and associated cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. Until then, storm coverage should be spotty in nature with spring weather conditions in full force.
Gusty winds are expected daily.
PATCHY DRIZZLE EARLY THURSDAY
Patchy morning fog and drizzle can be expected Thursday morning. It remains muggy with temperatures in the 60s early in the day.
Skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon.
High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 80s.
South-southeast winds should be on the gusty side at 15 to 25 mph. A breezy day is in store once again.
A stray thunderstorm is possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
LOW CLOUDS RETURN OVERNIGHT
Low clouds and fog are expected during the late night and early morning hours.
Lows end up in the middle 60s.
Southeast winds will be gusty all night long, ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts occasionally over 30 mph.
PARTLY SUNNY FRIDAY
Windy weather conditions continue Friday. It’s safe to assume that it might be a bad hair day.
High temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s once the sun breaks through the cloud deck.
South-southeast winds increase to 20 to 30 mph Friday afternoon.
There could be a few showers before noon Friday.
WINDY FRIDAY NIGHT
The windy weather conditions will be the main weather story Friday night. Strong south-southeast winds continue at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected during the evening and overnight hours.
Low clouds redevelop, and patchy drizzle and fog may develop before daybreak Saturday.
Lows remain in the lower to middle 60s.
A FEW STORMS SATURDAY AND WINDY
The winds remain gusty throughout the day Saturday. Models suggest we could see a few showers and storms late in the day. They should be hit and miss in nature.
Highs warm into the middle 80s.
Winds remain gusty out of the south-southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph likely at times.
SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAY
Sunday is a day to watch, as a cold front enters the region during the day. This could bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There could be a few severe storms possible. Stay tuned.
