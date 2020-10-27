...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...ICY SPOTS MAY LINGER ACROSS A FEW AREA ROADWAYS THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, MAINLY ACROSS BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. CONDITIONS SHOULD IMPROVE AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...SUTTON, SCHLEICHER, MENARD AND MCCULLOCH COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
