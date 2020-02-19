Seven years ago, Audrey Robertson made a promise to her father, Clay Robertson, before her team’s YMCA game against Harper — she wasn’t going to let that pesky Presleigh Way take the ball away from her.
Even in her YMCA days, Way had a reputation for being relentless defensively. She never relinquished her grip on the basketball during jump ball situations and was Harper’s best defender. Robertson, meanwhile, was her team’s best scorer, which meant she and Way always pestered each other during games. And whenever they did simultaneously gain possession of the basketball, Robertson always fulfilled her promise to her dad. Both refused to let go of the ball until an official separated them.
“I just remember her as the girl who wouldn’t let go,” said Robertson, now the leading scorer for the Tivy girls.
“I just remember her as Audrey Robertson,” Way replied, sitting next to her former YMCA nemesis. “I HATED playing the Robertson team. … We didn’t know each other. We just knew we didn’t like each other, because we both played so aggressive.”
Not much has changed since those days. Well, Robertson and Way did settle their YMCA feud and eventually became best friends. But other than that, Way is essentially the same player she was seven years ago. Her aggressiveness on defense has the Tivy girls (29-5) positioned to make another deep playoff run. (They play San Antonio Highlands in the area round on Friday at 6 p.m. at Paul Taylor Field House).
At 5 foot, 5 inches, the senior guard doesn’t look intimidating, but that hasn’t stopped her from consistently making life miserable for opposing offenses. She forces 2.9 steals per game, draws charges against bigger ball handlers, dives for every loose ball and rotates well on the perimeter, limiting opposing teams’ open looks from beyond the arc. She’s a major reason why the Lady Antlers are only allowing 27.8 points per game.
“There’s no quit in her,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “She usually gives up some size, but she doesn’t mind that and is willing to always battle with bigger people. … Presleigh is super quick, and she anticipates well. She understands our rotations, and she’s very selfless.
“She plays without any fear.”
Way has always been fearless throughout her basketball career, mainly because she has always been intent on winning every game. When she lost to Robertson’s team in the YMCA championship, she was so devastated that she didn’t talk to anyone after the game, including her friend who had come to watch her play.
“I got grounded because I didn’t even say hi to (my friend),” said Way, laughing. “I just left the gym because I was so mad.”
In seventh grade, Way joined the local select-travel team, the Kerrville Swoosh. That’s when she and Robertson became friends — she loved Robertson’s tenacity when it wasn’t directed at her. This was also when she realized she wanted to play high school basketball with her Swoosh teammates, so she transferred from Harper to Hal Peterson Middle School in the eighth grade. Senior Liz Twiss remembers being thrilled when she heard the news.
“We were the dream team,” Twiss said of her eighth grade Peterson team. “It was awesome.”
In her final year at Tivy, Way has flourished in her leadership role, knowing what she has to do to help her team win each game. She has proven she can score, dropping 15 points during Tivy’s 49-21 win over Boerne Champion. But she doesn’t lower her defensive intensity when her shots aren’t falling. She only scored two points during Monday’s 77-30 win over Austin LBJ in the bi-district but she contributed in other areas. She swiped three steals, defended the perimeter and only turned the ball over once.
“It’s just understanding the flow of the game,” Way said. “If someone else is (shooting well) and maybe I am not, I will get the ball to them.”
When she’s not playing basketball, her teammates affectionately describe her as goofy. As much as she loves winning, she also has learned not to take herself too seriously. She often laughs during practice and sports a smile during pregame warmups.
In the process, she’s helped created a joyful team atmosphere, one that has enabled the Lady Antlers to play a confident style of basketball.
“She’s really intense, focused and aggressive,” Robertson said. “But she’s having fun, and she’s light-hearted.”
The Lady Antlers are going to need all those attributes from Way on Friday. The Owls (28-8) are averaging 53.8 points per game, and their senior guard Layla Mendoza (20.1 points per game) is one of the best players in the San Antonio area.
Way, though, is ready for the challenge. She’s faced good scorers since she and Robertson were YMCA rivals.
“We just have to be on our A game and play as a team as always,” Way said. “I think we are prepared and that it will be a good game.”
