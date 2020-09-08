A 36-year-old Kerrville man who already had six pending criminal charges was indicted on a felony charge of threatening to publish homemade pornography — reportedly made with his then-girlfriend — without her consent.
The recent troubles of Abraham Nyroko Nicolas II appear to have begun in 2019, when he was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in February, May and October of that year. The legal problems escalated this year after an incident in Kerrville at The Boat restaurant, 1483 Junction Highway, on May 15.
According to a police affidavit, Kerrville officers were dispatched to the restaurant about 9 p.m. and found a woman there crying. She reportedly claimed she was there eating with her family when her boyfriend — Nicolas — arrived and wanted to be driven home so he could get his wallet. Nicolas reportedly had been drinking at a friend’s house and was intoxicated by the time he arrived at The Boat.
The woman told police that Nicolas grabbed her by the arm and led her outside, where he pushed her up against his vehicle, a black 2011 Chrysler 300, and began slapping her and grabbed her by the throat, cutting off airflow. She claimed Nicolas verbally threatened to kill her, and that he continued to punch and choke her. She reportedly called out for help to five people walking by, but no one would help her.
At some point, a truck arrived and the two men who disembarked yelled at Nicolas to stop.
“...Abraham (Nicolas) attempted to get physical with them, but was having a hard time because he was heavily intoxicated,” the KPD affidavit states.
The two men reportedly completed written statements and told officers that Nicolas got into his vehicle and drove away.
“I observed [the girlfriend’s] neck to be red, and I observed several dark bruises, which were from a previous fight with Abraham,” states the affidavit by KPD Officer Jordyn Komoras. “[The complainant] stated that Abraham regularly gets physically violent when intoxicated and that this has happened several times over their 5-month relationship.”
About an hour and 40 minutes later, the woman called police to report Nicolas had sent threatening text messages and was driving back and forth in front of her home in Kerrville.
In three of the messages, Nicolas reportedly sent vidoes of explicit sexual acts — two of which seemed to depict the complainant — and threatened to publish them on Facebook.
KPD Officer James Russell was tasked with responding to the woman’s call to police. The officer found Nicolas’ vehicle in the driveway of the latter’s home.
“The engine was running, the lights were on, and Abraham was sitting in the front, driver seat,” states Russell’s affidavit. “I tapped on the window, and Abraham did not respond. After tapping some more, he realized I was there.”
At that time, Komoras was meeting a judge to obtain a warrant for Nicolas’ arrest based on the allegations from the incident at The Boat.
“I asked Abraham what was going on,” Russell’s affidavit states. “He at first acted as if he didn’t know what I was talking about. I informed him why I was at his house and asked more questions. He scrolled through some text messages on his phone but declined to allow me to read them. While speaking with Abraham, I observed his eyes were extremely glassy and extremely bloodshot. His voice was mildly slurred. He leaned against his car while talking, indicating a lack of stability. I detected the moderate odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person. Abraham’s vague responses to my questions led me to believe he didn’t intend to answer my questions and he had a hard time thinking of responses.”
Nicolas reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and when told he was under arrest, allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back.
“...he tensed his arms and pushed them forward, effectively preventing officers from affecting the arrest,” Russell’s affidavit states. “He was yelling and would not cooperate with officers. In order to effect the arrest, I utilized OC spray before putting Abraham on the ground. Once in handcuffs, Abraham refused to stand up, and I had to pull him part of the way to my patrol vehicle.”
Nicolas was jailed and called KPD from the jail to request an interview, according to another police affidavit. Nicolas reportedly gave his account of the May 15 incident, telling the KPD interviewer that he was supposed to meet his girlfriend at her mother’s birthday party that day but lost track of time, causing him to be late, and she was upset with him. When he arrived at The Boat, she was angry, so they talked outside and the situation escalated, with her scratching his arm and him grabbing her shoulders to get her attention and face toward him, according to his account in the affidavit.
Nicolas claimed he was set up and the two men who intervened did so in a premeditated manner, states an affidavit. Nicolas admitted to threatening to release the porn videos but denied he would actually have done so, according to the affidavit. He reportedly claimed he had driven by his girlfriend’s house on the way home from Whataburger, but based on the locations involved, this would have been a very indirect route.
KPD Investigator Ed Holloway reviewed the case three days after Nicolas’ arrest.
“I reviewed the (surveillance) video and I could see that Abraham has August pinned against his car and is holding on to her throat,” Holloway’s affidavit states. “Abraham also slams August down backwards several times. I was able to see Abraham strike August in the face. I was unable to see if the strike was open handed or closed handed.”
Nicolas’ pending charges include:
Threat to publish intimate visual material, state jail felony, May 15 allegation
Assault by choking, third degree felony, May 15 allegation
Resisting arrest, class A misdemeanor, May 15 allegation
Terroristic threat, class A misdemeanor, May 15 allegation
Driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, Oct. 4, 2019, allegation
Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level equal or higher than .15%, class A misdemeanor, May 12, 2019, allegation
Driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, Feb. 24, 2019, allegation
All of these charges are pending, the court having just this month appointed an attorney, Theodore Wenske, to represent Nicolas. In May, Nicolas had been employed as a clinical lab assistant at Peterson Regional Medical Center since 2004, was paying child support for three children who didn’t live with him, and was denied a court-appointed attorney because he made too much money; but as of Sept. 1, he reported no income and wasn’t paying child support, so Wenske was appointed, according to county records.
Nicolas is in the county jail on a $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.