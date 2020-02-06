Before the Our Lady of the Hills soccer girls faced League City Bay Area Christian in the area round of TAPPS Div. III playoffs, their coach Jorge Salinas presented them with two choices.
“Either you are here to kick butt,” Salinas said. “Or you are here to get your butt kicked. You tell me what you want to do.”
The Lady Hawks selected the first option. Junior Gracie Morris delivered a hat trick and junior goalkeeper Catherine Westfall registered 10 saves to propel OLH to a 6-2 victory against Bay Area Christian in League City. They will play Schertz John Paul II in the state quarterfinals.
“They played great,” Salinas said. “They went out there and had no quit. We were the underdogs, not having the home-field advantage … and on top of that, we didn’t have our starting goalkeeper (Ellie Cummings), who was out with an injury.
“For having all the odds stacked against us, we prevailed once again. These girls played hard and wanted to win.”
The Morris and Michalak sisters dominated on Thursday. Sophomore Avery Morris complemented her sister’s hat trick by scoring a goal of her own. Gabby and Abby Michalak both netted a goal.
“I always tell them, ‘Ladies, trust me. If you can trust me, I promise we can do something special,’” Salinas said. “They are willing to trust me, and I’m willing to have their back as long as they are willing to continue fighting in the playoffs.”
“It feels good to be in the playoffs once again. I couldn’t ask for anything better from these girls.”
