A very powerful low pressure system was located south of the Hill Country across Northern Mexico Thursday morning.
During the morning hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain widespread.
Some of the showers and storms could drop small hail or sleet resulting in slippery roadways outdoors.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until Midnight tonight for Kerr County westward to Junction, Rocksprings, Leakey and Del Rio.
Along Interstate 10, roadways are very treacherous west of Junction as heavy snowfall has already been observed west of the Hill Country region.
THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clouds continue with rain and a few areas of sleet Thursday morning.
As we head through the day, rain may mix with snow and sleet with heaviest accumulations expected north and west of Kerrville, but Kerrville and Fredericksburg are very close to the line between a dusting of snow to a couple of inches of snow. Be prepared for some travel issues later today if snowfall is observed in your area.
HOW MUCH SNOWFALL CAN BE EXPECTED??
This is the challenge. The further west you travel, the higher the snowfall potential will be.
Western areas of the Hill Country could pick up 4 to 6 inches of snow while Central areas receive a dusting to two inches.
Kerrville is right on the dividing line between accumulating snowfall to the west and no snow accumulations to the east.
WILL TRAVEL BECOME DIFFICULT?
There will be areas of ice and snow accumulation across our area Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
A glaze of ice or slush could develop on area roads as we progress through the day.
Bridges and overpasses will be more hazardous most areas and this will favor roads across the western half of the Hill Country.
Ice could develop eastward this evening as temperatures drop off.
TEMPERATURES
For the rest of the day today, temperatures likely hold in the 32 to 39 degree range and it could get warmer if we experience any sunshine, which is not a good bet today.
PRECIPITATION TYPES
You could see snow, sleet, rain and thunderstorms. In rare cases, the atmosphere supports a phenomenon known as "thundersnow" which can produce bursts of unexpected heavier snowfall much like a summer thunderstorm can do.
WINDS
North winds continue at 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to over 40 mph near stronger storms.
WHEN WILL PRECIPITATION END?
Models show this storm system exiting our area late this evening with lingering snow showers possible through midnight followed by clearing skies and icy roads tonight.
WARMER FRIDAY
Sunshine returns Friday with warmer highs in the 50's.
