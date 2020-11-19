The company that owns Kerrville Nursing and Rehabilitation issued a statement Thursday that things are improving at the facility, but declined to confirm how many patients and staff have been infected or have died from coronavirus there since the first of October.
With data delayed two weeks by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Trinity Healthcare, LLC — a Fort Worth-based operator of nursing homes across Texas — said there were just five active cases of COVID-19 among the patients as of Thursday.
That paints a decidedly different picture of the nursing home than what has been released incrementally by the state, which said that as of Nov. 5 that 81 patients had been infected with the virus, along with 31 employees.
“We are taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility,” Trinity Healthcare said in a news release. “Leadership is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following all recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We continue to use specialty equipment to disinfect the facility and previously upgraded our air filtration systems for the protection of all our residents and staff.”
However, the company did not answer an emailed question from The Kerrville Daily Times asking about the scale of the outbreak and the number of deaths there. The state of Texas HHSC provides a daily update on what happened at nursing homes, but that data is delayed by two weeks. That last update shows data from Nov. 5.
A nurse at the Water Street-based facility told The Kerrville Daily Times that the situation has been dire, and compounded by myriad issues from a lack of training to shortage of personal protective equipment. The Kerrville Fire Department first entered the nursing home on Oct. 8 to provide PPE and training. Peterson Health and HHSC officials have also been in the facility.
Trinity said it’s working to resolve many of the issues at the nursing home, which has 100 beds.
“We have been in constant contact with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) epidemiologist, who has been advising us on our infection control efforts since our first COVID positive case,” the company wrote.
“DSHS has provided us with additional and ongoing education and in-servicing for staff throughout the COVID outbreak. We have continued to isolate positive residents from other residents to prevent further spread of the virus. Our Medical Director provided standing orders to ensure all positive residents receive IV vitamins and nutrition to help them recover from the virus. We have supplemented care with agency staffing accordingly. An infection preventionist from DSHS has made multiple visits to the facility and has advised a best course of action. HHSC and DSHS have been receiving updates with any new case information regarding COVID positive results, both for staff and residents.”
Just how many people have died inside of the nursing home is unclear because of a discrepancy in the numbers reported by the HHSC. On Nov. 3, the state reported there were seven deaths — which aligns with accounts by sources at the facility — but they seemed to walk that back to five. An HHSC press officer was researching the matter.
