Mirroring national and state trends, Kerr County’s unemployment rate jumped to its highest level in six years with a 4.7% rate in March.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor said more than four million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week — ending April 18 — and more than 26 million have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country in early March.
In Texas, more than 280,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment. More than one million Texans have filed initial claims since the first week of March. Thursday’s report showed slightly higher numbers in Texas from the previous week and was the second highest filing during the pandemic.
Kerr County’s rate was the highest since of the summer of 2014 when the rate was hovering around 4.5%. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, Kerr County had a rate as high as 7.2% in 2010 and 2011.
Despite the rising numbers, Kerr Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gilberto Salinas sees a glimmer of hope for the region.
“Kerrville’s recently released unemployment figures shows that our economy for the last decade has grown above its potential, which is why we’ve experienced one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state,” Salinas said. “We expect the April unemployment rate to increase yet again, but not significantly.”
Salinas, however, is not dismissing the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
“This is an economic disruption like no other,” Salinas said.
“Some of our businesses are thriving, some are being very creative, but many are struggling and a few are probably not going to make it,” Salinas said. “And for some of these businesses which can’t open at the moment, that’s a heavy burden for them. We’re hopeful with the gradual reopening of our economy, as mandated by the Governor, it will help in relaunching these businesses.”
This disruption could lead to a bigger push for changes among some businesses, and Salinas said the KEDC wants to help foster growth as the economy comes back online.
“At the KEDC, we’re now refocusing our efforts on economic gardening, where we grow our own entrepreneurs in order to set out a plan for diversification and economic resiliency for Kerrville,” Salinas said.
Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.
The enormous magnitude of job cuts has plunged the U.S. economy into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Some economists say the nation’s output could shrink by twice the amount that it did during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009.
An urgent question for the unemployed is how quickly the economy may rebound. Most economists expect some employers to start rehiring within months, though significant job gains aren’t considered likely until later in the year.
Few experts foresee a downturn anywhere near as long as the Great Depression. During the Depression, unemployment stayed high for nearly a decade, with the jobless rate remaining above 14% from 1931 all the way to 1940. But unemployment is considered likely to remain elevated well into next year and probably beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.