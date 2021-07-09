The public is invited to attend the grand-opening of Arby’s in Kerrville on Monday.
The restaurant opening will be marked by the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. that day, according to a press release from Arby’s.
The new establishment is at 236 Junction Highway and will employ about 30 people, “with the majority of the staff residing locally in Kerrville,” reads the release.
Arby’s of Kerrville is owned and operated by Big Star Hospitality LLC, an Arby’s franchisee. Big Star Hospitality LLC was founded in 2018 and is locally owned and operated, reads the release.
Arby’s was founded in 1964 and is the first nationally franchised sandwich restaurant brand,
with more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.