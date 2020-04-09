Police are investigating a Thursday morning shootout involving Boerne police officers and a suspect on westbound Interstate 10, just east of Comfort, that closed the freeway for several hours.
The shooting happened after Boerne police officers were responding to a report of a disturbance with a gun at 9:32 a.m. Police said a man was threatening another man with a gun and as officers arrived, the suspect drove past the officers and continued to flee.
The suspect evaded Boerne police and deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff's office. The suspect, who was driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a trailer carrying an off-road vehicle, sped westbound on Interstate 10.
As he was approaching Comfort the suspect pulled off to the side of the road and engaged police and deputies with a shotgun, firing several rounds. A Kendall County deputy was shot in the arm.
Deputies and police returned fire, striking the suspect several times, according to officials. The injured suspect was taken by helicopter to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
The injured deputy was treated and released.
In a statement from the city of Boerne, officials said the name of those involved, officers and suspect, will not be released at this time.
An eyewitness called The Kerrville Daily Times and said she saw the incident unfold about 9:45 a.m., and thought it was a blown tire from one of the big-rig trucks that pass along I-10 daily through Comfort.
However, she said that it became clear it was more serious when police arrived on the scene and exchange gunfire with a suspect in a white pickup. The woman said she heard 5-7 shots, and then the shooting picked before she saw the suspect slump in his vehicle.
The witness, who asked not to be named for fear of safety, works adjacent the freeway. She said that a helicopter landed near the scene and one person was taken away in the helicopter.
Kerrville Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Eli Garcia said that the department was assisting with traffic control, but provided no further details.
